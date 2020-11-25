Menu
Gordon Schultz
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1945
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Salvation Army
Gordon Schultz's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

Published by Singleton Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland
Nov
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glen Haven Memorial Park
7215 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, Maryland
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
