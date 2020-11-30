Menu
Gordon Walsh
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1937
DIED
November 24, 2020
Gordon Walsh's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Faith Funeral Home Inc. in Havana, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Faith Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Faith Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Concordia Baptist Church
, Concord, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
