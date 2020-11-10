Menu
Grace Baughman
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1943
DIED
November 7, 2020
Grace Baughman's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Salem in Salem, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Salem website.

Published by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Salem on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sebring Church of the Nazarene
West Maryland Ave, Sebring, Ohio 44672
