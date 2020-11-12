Menu
Grace Deal
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1945
DIED
November 10, 2020
Grace Deal's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. in Frostburg, MD .

Published by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Frostburg Memorial park
70 Green Street, Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Funeral services provided by:
Durst Funeral Home, P.A.
