Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grace Fredell
1950 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1950
DIED
November 22, 2020
Grace Fredell's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Grace in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC 28658
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road, Newton, North Carolina
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road, Newton, NC 28658
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road, Newton, North Carolina
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Corinth Baptist Church
7929 W North Carolina 10, Vale, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Howard, cheryl, and the rest of the family I am so sorry to hear of Gracie's passing I loved her dearly we spent many hours on the together this past summer she would talk to me to keep me awake while I was on the road. I will surely miss her .Live you all.
Sandra Ward
November 25, 2020