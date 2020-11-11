Menu
Grace Greene
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 17, 1925
DIED
November 10, 2020
Grace Greene's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home in Ambridge, PA .

Published by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bohn-Matich Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
1099 Maplewood Ave, Ambridge, Pennsylvania 15003
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bohn-Matich Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
1099 Maplewood Ave, Ambridge, Pennsylvania 15003
