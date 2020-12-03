Menu
Grace Morrissey
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1928
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Bell Telephone ComPany
Duquesne University
Grace Morrissey's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home in Aspinwall, PA .

Published by Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Cathedral
108 North Dithridge St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213
Aunt Grace was a wonderful person who spent her life making contributions to the lives of others at her church and in her community. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Megan
Family
November 19, 2020