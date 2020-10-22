Menu
Grace Semon
1921 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1921
DIED
October 19, 2020
Grace H. (Hoelzeman) Semon

Age 99, of Scott Twp., on Monday, October 19, 2020. Grace was born April 14, 1921, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Ray and Ethel (Becker) Reagle. Loving wife of both the late Peter Semon and George Hoelzeman. She was the beloved Mother of Ronald (Bonnie) Hoelzeman, David J. Hoelzeman, Janet (Mark) Lehman, Daniel F. (Laurie) Hoelzeman, Nancy (the late Eric) Dunik and Barbara (Jim) MacDonald; cherished grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 13; and sister of Alice Marler. Grace was a proud mother and was happiest spending time with her family. Friends received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral Home, Bridgeville (412-221-3800). Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment Queen of Heaven cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017
Oct
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Grace Church
310 Kane Boulevard, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania
