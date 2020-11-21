Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grace Stein
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1933
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Grace Stein's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gonzales Funerals & Cremations in Las Vegas , NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Grace in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gonzales Funerals & Cremations website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gonzales Funerals & Cremations on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony Church-El Pueblo
eneral Delivery, El Pueblo, New Mexico 87560
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony Cemetery-El Pueblo
General Delivery, El Pueblo, New Mexico 87560
Funeral services provided by:
Gonzales Funerals & Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.