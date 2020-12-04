Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grace Stump
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1927
DIED
November 29, 2020
Grace Stump's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Grace in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Basilica of St. John's the Baptist
, Canton, Ohio
Dec
4
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
, Canton, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Meghan Woods
December 3, 2020
Jonathan, lifting your family up as you celebrate your mother's life and legacy
Malone University
December 2, 2020