Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gracie Cox
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1948
DIED
November 9, 2020
Gracie Cox's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black's Funeral Home in Carthage, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gracie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Black's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Black's Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Black's Family Center
2308 S. Washington Street, Marshall, Texas 75672
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wayside Baptist Church
119 County Road 3081, DeBerry, Texas 75639
Funeral services provided by:
Black's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.