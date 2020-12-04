Menu
Gracie Potter
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1934
DIED
November 23, 2020
Gracie Potter's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia in Mexia, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Mexia Cemetery
1004 North Watson Street, Mexia, Texas 76667
Funeral services provided by:
Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia
