Grady Leopard's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Grady in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.
Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
