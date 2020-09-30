Grant Boyce







ROY – Grant Boyce, 92, passed away September 26, 2020 at his home.



He was born March 21, 1928 the son of Guy and Dora Mecham Boyce in Lovell, Wyoming.



Grant served in the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard.



He married Lola Larsen and she preceded him in death.



He was a good automotive mechanic and enjoyed working on cars for much of his life.



Grant enjoyed dancing, dance competitions and has won many trophies with his dance companions. He loved golf his entire life and was involved with Davis County Golf Course from the time he was a young man. He was proud of the fact that he once hit a hole in one.



Surviving are his significant other Arlene, daughter Teri L. (AL) Hawley, son Val B. Boyce, seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, step-children Kathy (Chris) Tribble, Kevin Gale and sister Shirley Berkstrom.



Preceded in death by his parents, wife Lola, daughter Merdene Smith, grandson Jeremy Kurill, step-daughter, Karen Weaver, brothers Vernon and Daryl Boyce.



Inurnment to take place at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road at a later date.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



