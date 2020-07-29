Grant D. Gottlob
Grant Gottlob (78) passed away on July 25, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Gottlob (Thompson) of Roy, Utah. He is also survived by his three children; Lisa Thompson (Gottlob) Ogden; Glenn Gottlob (Jemerin and daughter Althea) Roy; Lynette Gottlob-Ahrens (Craig and son Connor) Roy. His brother and sister-in-law Gary and Judy Gottlob (Arkansas City, Kansas). Along with a large and extended family of nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father Ottis Gottlob (Arkansas City, Kansas) and mother Marie Dickson-Gottlob (Arkansas City Kansas).
After graduating High School in 1961, Grant joined the Navy and was a SeaBee during his tour of duty. He rejoined the Naval Reserve in 1972 for a brief time, before he was injured and received a purple heart, and a medical honorary discharge in 1973.
Grant worked for Hill Air Force Base starting in 1970, as a sheet metal mechanic for the F-16 fighter jets. He retired in 1998.
A viewing will be held at the Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Thursday July 30, 2020. With graveside services 1:30 pm at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Heritage Park Care and Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided Grant over the past six years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Utah Alzheimer's Association
in Utah.
