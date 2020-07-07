Grant Nielson Randall passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday July 4, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born February 14, 1932 in Kaysville UT to Orrin LeRoy Randall and Hulda Franciska Nielson.

Grant married his eternal companion, Donelda Elizabeth Dearinger, on October 29, 1954, and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on July 15,1963. Together they enjoyed 65 years of marriage and created a beautiful family of 4 children.

Grant especially loved gardening, and his yard was always immaculate. He also had the honor of serving our country for 2 years in the United States Army installing telephone cables.

Grant and Donelda faithfully served a mission for their Heavenly Father, where they were asked to serve at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, from January 1998 through June 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Donelda, his children, Allen (Karen), Mark (Jeanne), Scott (Kim deceased), and Robin (Cleston). Siblings, Deon and Edith. 12 grandchildren, and 16 ¾ great grandchildren.

Grant is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Von, Rex, Orrin (Red) Joy, Gem, Harlo, Mar, and Rozlee.

There will be a viewing held at Russon Mortuary 295 N. Main St. Bountiful on July 9, from 6-8 PM. Graveside services will take place at the Centerville Cemetery, 650 E. 400 S. on Friday July 10, 2020 at 10 AM.





