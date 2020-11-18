Menu
Greg Mast
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1954
DIED
November 16, 2020
Greg Mast's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
Nov
21
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Chili Crossroads Bible Church
29445 CR 10, Fresno, Ohio
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chili Crossroads Bible Church
29445 CR 10, Fresno, Ohio
Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Greg Mast was a genuine problem solver who had a way of applying his will and talent to metal forming, to his life long employer in many other ways, and to his family. His contributions to all of his life long ambitions will never be forgotten. Marion Sutton
Marion M Sutton
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Laura Hursey
November 17, 2020
He was a good man and am blessed to have had him in CJ’s life! RIP
Jamie Helter
Family
November 17, 2020