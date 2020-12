Father coach mentor come to mind remembering Greg Muffie Sr. Always a fan of the underdog or player that put forth the effort and sacrifice. Slide into second to break up the double play. Absorb the charge on the court. Put forth your best effort. All things taught by my father to his flock and the multitude of young players he coached.

Stopping to change a tire for anyone having trouble along the road. You will see a Muffie boy doing that. All come from my fathers love of people and willingness to help others. This is what I think of when I think of Greg "pops" Muffie. Give my Mom a kiss and hug from all of us and both of you smile down upon your flock. Much love.

Kirk Muffie Son November 30, 2020