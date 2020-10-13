Gregary Thural Palmer, age 62, left this world do be with the angels on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.



He was born on June 3, 1958 to Darrel and Donna Hadley Palmer in Ogden, Utah. He was the oldest of six children. He lived most of his life in Ogden, Utah, except for about 3 years in San Angelo, Texas. He and his family returned to Utah and moved into the family home in West Weber.



He married his sweetheart Kris Cook Horspool of Ogden, Utah and they moved to Pleasant View, Utah.



Greg graduated from Weber High School where he played football. He worked for Morton which later became Autoliv ASP in Brigham City for over 20 years until he had to retire early due to an ankle injury.



Greg was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His greatest love was to spend time with family. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren who he loved dearly. He also helped raise two of his wife's nieces Khasha and Hannah.



Greg is survived by his wife Kris, son Timothy Cunningham (Katie), 2 stepsons Robert D. Horspool (Chris) and William (Bill) Horspool (April), 1 stepdaughter Catherine Bingham (Bret), his sister Darla Schmalz (Clay), brothers Kurt Palmer (Yori), Troy Palmer and Aaron Palmer, his father Darrell Palmer, 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 nieces, and their families. He was preceded in death by his mother Donna, brother Gene, and 2 great granddaughters Elizabeth and Harmony.



He will always be remembered for his silly songs and the tricks he did on the three-wheeler only to the dismay of his wife.



would like to thank Dr. Sanders and the great nurses and aides at the CVTU unit at McKay Dee Hospital for the great understanding and care they provided Greg in the last two weeks of his life.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at West Weber Cemetery, 4590 950 N, Ogden, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and prior to services Friday from 12 noon - 1:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.