Gregg Balcom
1954 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1954
DIED
November 23, 2020
Gregg Balcom's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester in Worcester, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rice Funeral Home - Worcester website.

Published by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Paul's Cathedral
38 High St, Worcester, Massachusetts 01609
Dec
4
Calling hours
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Paul's Cathedral
38 High St.
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Cathedral
38 High St.
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Cathedral
38 High St, Worcester, Massachusetts 01609
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
