Gregg Balcom's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester in Worcester, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gregg in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rice Funeral Home - Worcester website.
Published by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester on Nov. 28, 2020.
