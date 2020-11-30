Menu
Gregoria Rivera-Arroyo
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 9, 1938
DIED
November 26, 2020
Gregoria Rivera-Arroyo's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors in Worcester, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Committal
11:00a.m.
Rural Cemetery & Crematory
180 Grove Street, Worcestser, Massachusetts 01605
Funeral services provided by:
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
