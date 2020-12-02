I first met Greg decades ago at the Leominster District Court, after he had recently opened his own law office and was a client's earnest defense attorney and I was testifying as a rookie police officer; then later sat across a negotiation table from him as a novice union president while he was the city's diligent labor lawyer.

Early in our careers something I learned about Greg was how prepared and persistent he always was and that it was nearly impossible to wear him down; however, what I also learned from him was how a narrow-minded view of your own personal truth more often than not had unintended consequences and whenever possible it was better to try to eventually meet one another at least halfway, rather than simply walkaway in frustration or anger.

Over the years, we usually met in opposition while representing a client and or promoting a cause in places across the Commonwealth and Greg was always very humble in victory and a consummate professional in defeat, which truly seemed few and far between.

Regardless of the occasion, it was also always a bona fide pleasure to have a brief word and good laugh with Greg outside the workplace: often at about closing time inside the former Gondola Restaurant. Over many years, the occasional meeting became a too infrequent phone call to ask for advice or have a brief word - and a good laugh.

Kindly accept my heartfelt condolences, Pat, and the sincere sympathy of my family to all of your family for your loss.



Skip Bourque Acquaintance December 1, 2020