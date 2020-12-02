Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gregory Angelini
1946 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1946
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Wesleyan University
Gregory Angelini's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc in Leominster, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gregory in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
21 Entries
Pat, Family and Michael.....
I only heard today of Greg's passing. Condolences to all...He was still so so young.....I have a few images in my mind of Greg...one was when he was a teenager standing outside the front door on the house on Maple Ave playing and teasing my sister Lisa and playing with his dog... Greg was always having fun and teasing you....another is at Grandma Angelini's house when Aunt Esther worked so hard to clean the glass doors in the house, and Greg would come to visit and put his prints all over the glass and tease Esther forever!!...He was a teaser and loved to have fun and enjoy life!!..More importantly, he and Michael were my Dad's loves....he loved those boys to the nth degree...they were so special to him and in turn he and his brother were so wonderful to my dad throughout his life... I will never forget that. Since Greg lived in town, my dad would always stop by to talk with him....He always called my dad and never forgot about him... he and Michael both...
Remember his smile and his ability to make you laugh and have fun in life...true memories to cherish

Fondly
Diane Angelini
David DeStefano
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Diane Angelini
Family
December 2, 2020
Greg was a friend of my late brother, Paul, when they were students at Notre Dame High. Paul had a high opinion of him, and it's really quite amazing all that Greg accomplished in his lifetime. He leaves a legacy of service and respect in Leominster. Today we plan to say the Rosary for Greg, and his family. May the Blessed Mother, Notre Dame, guide him safely home to the Kingdom of eternal joy and peace, and may the Lord comfort and bless Greg's family and all who love him. God's love and peace, Steve & MarySandra Foster, Friendswood, Texas
Steve & MarySandra Foster
Friend
December 2, 2020
Atty. Angelini was such a lovely man, a true gentleman. I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. I will keep his family in my prayers.
Lisa Lehtonen
December 2, 2020
Dear Pat and family,
We are heartbroken for your family. Greg was a genuine friend to Barry throughout the years...always there for three generations. His charming personality will be our favorite memory.
Love, the family of Barry And Nancy Gagnon
Nancy Gagnon
Friend
December 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Patty, Emily, Laura and family.
Greg was a gentleman. Always a smile, always cordial, hard working and honest. May he rest in peace.
Sincerely,
Joan Mullahy
Joan Mullahy
Friend
December 1, 2020
My sincerest heartfelt condolences to Pat. Emily, Laura and the entire family. Greg will be missed. Fantastic litigator. Charismatic and a great friend!
Elizabeth Carbone
Friend
December 1, 2020
My family knew Greg as a neighbor and a friend on Cape Cod. As kids, my brother and I enjoyed playing Wiffle ball with him on many summer afternoons and evenings. Over the years, we always looked forward to seeing him and catching up. I can’t think of someone more pleasant to talk to.

Before my first court appearance as an aspiring lawyer, he gave me advice which I will never forget: “Say good morning to everyone in the courtroom.”

My family is saddened by his passing, but we are lucky to have known him. Our thoughts are with the Angelini family.
Jesse Feldstein
Friend
December 1, 2020
Stephen Angelini
December 1, 2020
I first met Greg decades ago at the Leominster District Court, after he had recently opened his own law office and was a client's earnest defense attorney and I was testifying as a rookie police officer; then later sat across a negotiation table from him as a novice union president while he was the city's diligent labor lawyer.
Early in our careers something I learned about Greg was how prepared and persistent he always was and that it was nearly impossible to wear him down; however, what I also learned from him was how a narrow-minded view of your own personal truth more often than not had unintended consequences and whenever possible it was better to try to eventually meet one another at least halfway, rather than simply walkaway in frustration or anger.
Over the years, we usually met in opposition while representing a client and or promoting a cause in places across the Commonwealth and Greg was always very humble in victory and a consummate professional in defeat, which truly seemed few and far between.
Regardless of the occasion, it was also always a bona fide pleasure to have a brief word and good laugh with Greg outside the workplace: often at about closing time inside the former Gondola Restaurant. Over many years, the occasional meeting became a too infrequent phone call to ask for advice or have a brief word - and a good laugh.
Kindly accept my heartfelt condolences, Pat, and the sincere sympathy of my family to all of your family for your loss.
Skip Bourque
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
My deepest condolences to you Pat for the loss of your husband. Thinking of you.
Carla Turbide
Friend
December 1, 2020
One GREAT MAN just to know HIM WAS @ HONOR!! R.I.P. MY FRIEND.
Carl gentile local 170 worcester mass
Friend
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the Angelini family. Leominster lost one of its finest citizen and outstanding lawyer. May he Rest In Peace. God bless Greg and his family
Judge Luis G.Perez
Friend
December 1, 2020
Patti, I was truly sorry to hear of your loss. You and Greg were the perfect couple. So many memories of old school days popped into my mind all night. Greg was one of my first friends when I moved to Leominster. His family were friends with my family in those early years and we have always had such respect for the Angelini’s. Our hears are broken.
Sandra Fratoni Kartanos
Friend
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bill & Ellen Campagna
Friend
December 1, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Greg was a wonderful person. I looked forward to our chats in the law library and truly appreciated all of his support through the years. He was one of the best and will be missed.
Suzanne
Friend
December 1, 2020
Hon. Dennis Brennan extends his condolences to the family in this time of loss. Greg was a fine lawyer and a great human being. May he rest in the arms of the Lord.
Hon. Dennis Brennan
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
I have known Greg for many years. He was always a kind and generous man. A friend, a neighbor and an occasional confidant. We were both involved in Massachusetts Town Government even though in different Towns. Over the years we shared many stories. In the late 1980’s I was Chairman of the Board of Selectmen in Sharon, MA and was in my final year on the Board of Trustees in our Condo Complex...I asked Greg to run for the Board to take my place....he did and was elected. Greg certainly will be sorely missed as a well respected man of integrity...to his beautiful family I say “May his memory be a blessing to all and may he Rest In Peace “
Norman Katz
Friend
December 1, 2020
To the entire Angelini family;

I am very sorry to hear of Greg's passing. Greg was such a classy, super friendly and highly respected man. I had the pleasure of knowing him for 25+ years and he always treated me like a family member. Always a smile on his face too. I am truly sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed.


Robert J. Quirk
(Ret.) Leominster Police
1995-2017
Robert
Friend
December 1, 2020
Mike and Family I am very sorry for the loss of your brother I will remember him in my thoughts and prayers. Butch Gordon.
Butch Gordon
Friend
December 1, 2020
Lisa Capone-Condon
November 30, 2020
Greg and Pat’s smiling embrace when crossing paths at OHCC was always heart warming and so sincere. His professional services as a labor lawyer brought calm to any challenging situation. The consummate gentleman.
Gregory Moran
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020