On November 17, 2020, Greg (G2) passed away peacefully at his home in Bethel Park at the age of 59, after a courageous battle with cancer. Son of the late Richard and Irene (Opalka) Blum. Survived by his wife of 28 years, Pamela; son, Alexander and feline girls, Lacey and Shadow; brother of Mark (Kinga), Rick (Susie), Jeff (Karin) and Glenn (Lynette); brother-in-law of Paula and (Greg (G1) Fudge; adored uncle of, Jamie (Joe) Walker, Lindsay Blum, Sarah Fudge (Nick) Patrick, Bailey Tinner, Katherine Fudge, Nicholas Blum, Emma Fudge, Makayla Tinner, and the late Leah Blum. For 32 years Greg was a member of Laborers Union 1058, and after retiring, continued his career as an Inspector for GPI, working on the new Southern Beltway. Services and inurnment will be private. Due to Covid-19, family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Greg's name to the Jimmy Valvano V Foundation for Cancer Research at 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513, (v.org
), or to Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.