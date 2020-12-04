Menu
Gregory Griffin
1957 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1957
DIED
November 30, 2020
Gregory Griffin's passing at the age of 62 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater Funeral Home - Trenton in Trenton, MO .

Published by Slater Funeral Home - Trenton on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
8:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Slater-Neal Funeral Home
813 Custer Street, Trenton, Missouri 64683
Funeral services provided by:
Slater Funeral Home - Trenton
