Age 65, of Mt. Lebanon, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home. Loving brother of Myron Kliss (Carly), Colette Kliss (Allen), and Kimberly Jenkins (Rikki); cherished uncle of Noland (Amanda), Dylan (Lily), Chiradee, and Philomena; treasured son of the late Edward and Philomena Kliss. Greg was a great businessman and very knowledgeable. He was a long time architect with Eli Lilly & Company and the recipient of seven AI awards throughout his career. Greg enjoyed fishing, painting and was a movie fanatic. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic, artistic and creative ideas, and most of all, love of family. Greg was both a loving and giving brother and uncle. He loved to spend time with his siblings, and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Services will be private.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.