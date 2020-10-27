Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gregory Edward Kliss
1955 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1955
DIED
October 23, 2020
Age 65, of Mt. Lebanon, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home. Loving brother of Myron Kliss (Carly), Colette Kliss (Allen), and Kimberly Jenkins (Rikki); cherished uncle of Noland (Amanda), Dylan (Lily), Chiradee, and Philomena; treasured son of the late Edward and Philomena Kliss. Greg was a great businessman and very knowledgeable. He was a long time architect with Eli Lilly & Company and the recipient of seven AI awards throughout his career. Greg enjoyed fishing, painting and was a movie fanatic. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic, artistic and creative ideas, and most of all, love of family. Greg was both a loving and giving brother and uncle. He loved to spend time with his siblings, and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Services will be private.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.