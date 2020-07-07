Gregory Max Harris



August 16, 1949 ~ July 1, 2020



Gregory Max Harris passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.



He was born August 16, 1949 in Ogden, Utah, the oldest son of Max and Ilynn Dodge Harris. He was a lifelong resident of the Ogden area.



In 1967, Greg married Sandy Daniels. Between this union they had two sons. They later divorced.



Dad was a lifelong carpenter and loved his trade and association with his clients and suppliers. He owned and operated Greg Harris Construction since 1980. His early year hobbies were boating, wing shooting and fishing. He transitioned over to traveling the southwest learning its history. Reading, golf, pitching horseshoe rounds and playing the guitar were his latest interests.



In May of 2006, he married his longtime sweetheart and partner, Lela Kay Francis. Together they built a great life together. Greg is survived by his two sons, Shayne, Tremonton; Ryan (Natalie), Layton; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his aunt, Joan Dunkley and half-brother, Dennis (Donna) Schonewe, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kay, and two siblings, Gary L. Harris and Jean Mora.



The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels and Suncrest Hospice for their care.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the West Haven Cemetery, 1550 South 2350 West. The family will meet with friends Thursday, July 9th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.