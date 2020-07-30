Gregory Richard Nelson, 9/15/53 to 7/21/20 age 66



Gregory Richard Nelson passed away suddenly on July 21, 2020 from complications from cancer. Greg was born September 15, 1953, in Ogden Utah, the first son of George Richard and Kathryn Bailey Nelson. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1971 and from there joined the U.S. Navy. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged and came home to begin his new life and career. He married Janet Freston on August 25, 1978 in Ogden. They were later divorced.



Greg began working as a computer programmer, a skill he learned while in the Navy. But this wasn't his passion. His passion was everything outdoors. After his divorce, he moved to Driggs, Idaho and began working as a laborer in construction for Peterson and McKenzie Masonry. He was promoted to foreman and delivery truck driver for Peterson & Associates Inc. He was an accomplished stone mason and an extremely hardworking man. He helped build some of the most beautiful homes in Jackson Hole, WY. He worked hard until his cancer diagnosis took his strength and health. As Greg was building these luxurious and beautiful homes, he lived a very simple lifestyle which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was often seen driving around in his Miata convertible with the top down – regardless of the weather. His favorite time to drive was in the frigid Idaho winters. If you couldn't handle it, you weren't a true "outdoor enthusiast".



He was an avid gun collector and had many prized guns. He also really enjoyed shooting, watching war documentaries, 4-wheeling in the mountains, riding around in his side-by-side, and had a serious sweet tooth that he enjoyed feeding. He also enjoyed paying for things in $2 bills – just to see people's reactions.



Greg was extremely intelligent, an avid history buff and always enjoyed sharing stories and challenging family and friends with his vast knowledge. He was also one of the kindest souls you could ever hope to meet. He had a HUGE heart. He would give someone less fortunate the shirt off his back, even if it meant going cold himself. He always gave a hand out in order to give a hand up for anyone in need. He will be remembered most for his selfless nature and generous heart.



Greg is survived by his sister, Lori Nelson, North Ogden; nephew, Steve Hurd, Farr West; special aunt and uncle, Shirlee and Lincoln Nelson, North Ogden. He was preceded in death by both his parents, and his younger brother, Val Christopher Nelson and both sets of grandparents. He also leaves behind his beloved kitty, affectionately named "Puddy Tat".



His family would like to give a very special thanks to Randy Hall, Greg's best friend, who has been beside him during good times and bad. Especially the past few years as the cancer accelerated. We would also like to give a very special thank you to Dr. Monroe and his entire cancer team at Huntsman's Cancer Institute, the staff at Huntsman's ICU and cancer floor as well as the staff at Western Peaks and South Davis Specialty Hospital. Every one of you have been a crucial part in Greg's life, and gave us time with him we otherwise wouldn't have had.



Graveside services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden (526 E. 2850 N. North Ogden, UT 84414).



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. Donations can be made to the Greg Nelson Memorial fund at America First Credit Union, routing number 324377516 account number 9116906.





