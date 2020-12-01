Menu
Gregory Rogers
1961 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1961
DIED
November 29, 2020
Gregory Rogers's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Troutman Funeral Home website.

Published by Troutman Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Fallstown Baptist Church
242 State Park Rd., Troutman, North Carolina 28166
Troutman Funeral Home
