Gregory Howard Stringham, age 77, passed away from complications pursuant to kidney failure, June 16, 2020 at his home in Bountiful. Greg was born to Howard B. and Nora Holbrook Stringham as the first of their two children. He was raised in north Bountiful and graduated from Bountiful High School. He went to Weber State College and received a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He married Joan McOmie in 1965 and they later divorced.



Greg's engineering career began here in Utah with Thiokol and he later followed the jobs to Silicon Valley in California. He invented a signal booster for analog microwave transmission. He lived in Orinda, California for eleven years and then returned to Utah to help care for his aging parents. While in Orinda, he served in several auxiliary callings in the Orinda ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Until his retirement, he worked for Davis County Aging Services. Greg enjoyed flying and had a pilot license. He spent time exploring the byways of Utah on his motorcycle.



Greg is survived by his brother, Joseph G. Stringham (Isabell), a niece, Suzette Jackson Andrew), a nephew, Phillip Stringham (Rachel), and 15 great nieces and nephews (Dominick, Jaron, Winter, Ethan, Sarah, Daniel, Taylor, Orlin, Joshua, Arikka, Hunter, Alma, Mary, Sandra and Stephen whom he loved dearly. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:30 am at Bountiful City Cemetery.





