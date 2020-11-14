Menu
Gregory White
1977 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1977
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Eagle Scout
Latter-Day Saints
Salt Lake Community College
Utah Jazz
westminster college
Gregory White's passing at the age of 43 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cannon Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cannon Mortuary website.

Published by Cannon Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Interment
1:15p.m.
Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, Cottonwood Heights, Utah
3110 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121
Funeral services provided by:
Cannon Mortuary
