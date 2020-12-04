Gregory White's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home in Covington, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gregory in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home website.
Published by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
