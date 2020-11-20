Menu
Grover Caldwell
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1939
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Grover Caldwell's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Grover in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parson Mortuary Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Service
2:00p.m.
River of Life
5350 W. Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana
Nov
21
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
River of Life
5350 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana
