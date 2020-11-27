Menu
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1932
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Groves Kuykendall's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Groves in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Groves was a great man here on Earth and I know he will be missed by all his family here, just take comfort in the knowledge that he was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his brother, sister, mother and father. God bless you Shirley, Mark and Kyle and the grandkids, our prayers are with each of you.
Chris and Kasey Kuykendall
Family
November 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry to hear about Groves' passing. My deepest condolence, Grove was a great friend and fellow chemical rep for many years. He will certainly be missed by many friends.
Charles McCown
Friend
November 24, 2020
Kelly Kuykendall
November 24, 2020
We loved Groves and will miss him.
Thoughts and prayers go out to Shirley, Kyle, Mark and family.
Love you
Bob & Norma Spaulding
Bob & Norma Spaulding
Family
November 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss and I know that he will be greatly missed
McAlister Family
Friend
November 23, 2020