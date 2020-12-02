Menu
Guadalupe Baca
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1941
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Guadalupe Baca's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne in Albuquerque, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Guadalupe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne website.

Published by Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church
1509 Edith Blvd SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church
1509 Edith Blvd SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:15a.m.
Santa Fe National Cemetery
501 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
Funeral services provided by:
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne
