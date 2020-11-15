Menu
Guadalupe Covarrubio
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1947
DIED
November 11, 2020
Guadalupe Covarrubio's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
407 N. University Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79415
Nov
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
407 N. University Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79415
Nov
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
407 N. University Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79415
