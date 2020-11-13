Menu
Guadalupe Medina
1952 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1952
DIED
November 5, 2020
Guadalupe Medina's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Guadalupe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
10
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
