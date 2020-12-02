Menu
Guadalupe Olivares
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1943
DIED
November 24, 2020
Guadalupe Olivares's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tower Home For Funerals in Lyons, IL .

Published by Tower Home For Funerals on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St Procopius
1641 s Allport st, Chicago, Illinois 60608
Funeral services provided by:
Tower Home For Funerals
