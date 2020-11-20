Guillermina Morazán Gonzalez, age 95 passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, after living a full life filled with love to strangers, friends, and family. She was born January 14th, 1925 in her little pueblo of Oropoli, Honduras; in a room that her father paved with bricks, so his last child would not be born on a dirt floor.Her life, like most, was filled with challenges and God's good blessings. She lost her papí, Bernardo Sauceda, on Christmas Eve in 1941 and we know she holds his hand again. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she never wavered in her love of God and stayed faithful and taught us to always believe.As a young adult she assisted teachers that went to the Mosquito Coast to organize the first schools for Mosquito Indian children. She loved to go out dancing with her girlfriends and through a dear friend she was introduced to her love, Hector Morazán Lainez. They later divorced but always stayed loyal to each other. During some difficult times in the 60's she sold appliances at Garnier's, a once famous department store in Honduras, and was a cook for LDS missionaries where she was introduced to the church. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1968.When she came to America, she applied her wonderful cooking skills and worked in the kitchens of convalescent homes before retiring from Menorah Village in Tarzana, California. We all loved her cooking and saved some of her most cherished recipes. This included her famous crepes recipe, originally taught to her mother by a French woman who passed through her village by mule circa 1930 and stayed in their home for the night.She taught us the meaning of charity and her humble apartment was always filled with family members and friends. She was the first to help those who were troubled and having difficult times. She carried this love to many at her last apartment at the Meadows in Bountiful. She would cook for many and loved to share food with friends and neighbors. Her charitable heart leaves us a great example that we will always cherish.She was preceded in death by her mother, Francisca (Pancha) Gonzalez; father, Bernardo Sauceda; sister, Lichita; and three brothers, Cristobal, Mundo, and Luis. She was the last of her generation. She is survived by her daughter, Francisca Saladin (Freddy) and son, Hector Morazán (Laurie), six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, who she loved immensely and was so proud of.We plan to have a memorial service in Los Angeles in the future. She has been cremated and her ashes will eventually be scattered in the river in the village of her youth. In memory of her charitable heart and in lieu of donations, we ask that friends and family donate to the charity Food for the Poor in Honduras.* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *Guillermina Morazán Gonzalez, de 95 años, falleció apaciblemente el 18 de Noviembre de 2020, después de vivir una vida plena y llena de amor hacia los desconocidos, amigos y familia.Ella nació el 14 de Enero de 1925 en su pequeño pueblo de Oropolí, Honduras, en un cuarto que su padre pavimentó con ladrillos para que su última hija no naciera en un cuarto con piso de tierra.Su vida, como la de muchos, estuvo llena de desafíos y de las buenas bendiciones de Dios. Ella perdió a su papi, Bernardo Sauceda, en la víspera de la Navidad de 1941 y estamos seguros que ahora ella nuevamente toma de su mano. Como miembro de la Iglesia de Jesucristo de los Santos de los Últimos Días, ella nunca vaciló en su amor a Dios y permaneció fiel y nos enseñó a siempre creer.Como adulta joven ella asistió a maestros que fueron a la costa Misquita para organizar las primeras escuelas para los niños Indígenas Misquitos. A ella le encantaba salir a bailar con sus amigas y a través de una querida amiga ella conoció a su amor, Hector Morazán Laínez. Más adelante, ellos se divorciaron pero siempre se mantuvieron leales el uno para el otro. Durante momentos difíciles en los 60s ella vendió electrodomésticos en Garnier's, la que fue una famosa tienda departamental en Honduras, también fue cocinera para los misioneros SUD y fue a través de ellos que ella fue introducida a la iglesia. Ella emigró a los Estados Unidos en 1968.Cuando ella vino a América, aplicó sus maravillosas habilidades culinarias y trabajó en las cocinas de asilos antes de jubilarse por medio de "Menorah Village" en Tarzana, California. Todos amábamos su comida y guardamos algunas de sus más queridas recetas. Esto incluye su famosa receta para crepas, la cual fue originalmente compartida con su madre por medio de una mujer Francesa que pasó por su pueblo en mula y pidió posada en su casa, aproximadamente en el año de 1930.Ella nos enseñó el significado de la caridad y su humilde apartamento siempre estuvo lleno de miembros de la familia y amigos. Ella era la primera en ayudar a aquellos que se encontraban en problemas o que pasaban tiempos difíciles. Ella llevó este amor a muchos en su último apartamento en "Meadows" en Bountiful. Ella cocinaba para muchos y amaba compartir comida con amigos y vecinos. Su corazón lleno de caridad nos deja un gran ejemplo que siempre estimaremos.Le fue precedida en muerte su madre, Francisca (Pancha) Gonzalez; su padre, Bernardo Sauceda; su hermana, Lichita; tres hermanos, Cristobal, Mundo y Luis. Ella fue la última de su generación. Le sobrevive su hija, Francisca Saladin (Freddy) y su hijo, Héctor Morazán (Laurie), seis nietos y cinco bisnietos a quienes ella amó inmensamente y de quienes siempre estuvo orgullosa.Más adelante, planeamos tener un servicio en su memoria en la ciudad de Los Ángeles. Ella ha sido cremada y sus cenizas serán eventualmente esparcidas en el río que se encuentra en el pueblo de su juventud. En memoria de su corazón caritativo y en lugar de donaciones, le pedimos a nuestros amigos y familiares que donen a la caridad "Food for the Poor" en Honduras