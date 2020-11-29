Menu
Guillermo Flores
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1941
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Guillermo Flores's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua website.

Published by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas 76058
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mountain Valley Funeral home
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd, Joshua, Texas 76058
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St Matthew Catholic Church
2021 New York Ave., Arlington, Texas 76010
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
