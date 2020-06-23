Gula Browne died surrounded by family on June 18, 2020.



She was born on October 3, 1933, in Gasconade, Mo. to Leonard and Flora Pyrtle.



She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1951 and went on to college for two years.



Mom was a proud member of the Unitarian Church.



She married the love of her life, Edward T. Browne on Feb 11, 1954, in Gasconade, Mo. They moved several times before finally landing in Ogden.



After raising their children, father took a position with NASA at Cape Canaveral, FL. to realize a dream of living in Florida and working on the Space Shuttle program. Some of the best years of their lives were spent there exploring the state and spending many days on the beach.



Mom enjoyed many things in life, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family.



Mom is survived by one sister, Marilyn, one brother and sister-in-law, James Barry (Karen) Browne, four children, Laura (John) Kobbeman, Kim Cassity, Vince (Doreen) Browne, James (Melanie) Browne, four grandchildren, Jon Lewis, Travis, Nichole, Katherine, six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Baeley, Caleb, Lillian, Persephone and Malala. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister LouElla, and son-in-law Tom.



Cremation will be under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.



Services will be held at a later date.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.