Guo Geng Wu, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home.



He was born November 28, 1937 in China to Pai Lin.



In 1962, Guo Geng married Cui Feng.



Guo Geng is survived by his wife, Cui Feng Wu, sons, Qi Yuan Wu and Qi He Wu; daughter, Heng Wu; six grandchildren, Yi Weaver, Michael Tran, Maria Tran, Jiaming Wu, Jialin Wu, Jaden Wu; three great-grandchildren, Jett, Coralie, and Kai.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the West Haven Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.