Gus Giannios
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1956
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Gus Giannios's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown in Youngstown, OH .

Published by Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown
