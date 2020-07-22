CLEARFIELD, UT – Gus J. Kallas, age 90, passed away at his home of natural causes on July 19, 2020.



Gus was born in Ogden, Utah on December 23, 1929 the son of James and Duly Economakis Kallas. Gus was a life-long resident of Clearfield, Utah.



Gus worked 33 years at HAFB with the Missile Man Electronics, but his biggest love and pride was his farm. He started farming in 1955 where he would grow many different kinds of produce and vegetables. People would line up for blocks to buy his produce, with some from surrounding states. He spent almost every healthy day of his life on his land until his health declined where he would still sit and gaze at his farm with pride. Gus loved his five tractors, he was so little on these giant green and red tractors, but he always had the biggest smile when he was behind the wheel. At any time of the day, you would see Gus driving one of his tractors down the middle of a very busy road slowing all the traffic so he could go fill them up with gasoline.



Gus had an ordinary life, where he also liked fishing and camping. He loved to play around with his many video recorders, he also like his electronics and radio scanners. He was not a man of much change. He lived in the same house for 64 years and was not really big on travel, except when he took some time to go Greece to meet his heritage.



Gus is survived by his three children, daughter Debbie Sue Veziriam, sons James Gus Kallas and Edward Pete Kallas, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Rocky Mountain Care Nurse, Sarah Hanson, CNA Brooke Stevenson, Social Worker Amanda Burtenshaw and Sherryl Hutchings for making his last month's comfortable and peaceful.



I'm Just a Farmer, Plain and Simple







I'm just a farmer,



Plain and simple.



Not of a royal birth



But rather, a worker of the earth.







I know not of riches



But rather, of patches on my britches



I know of draught and rain,



Of pleasure and pain.







I know of the good and the bad,



The happy and the sad.



I am a man of emotions.







A man who loves this land,



And the beauty of its sand.



I know of a spring's fresh flow



And autumn's golden glow,



Of a newborn calf's hesitation,



And the eagle's destination.







I know of tall pines,



And long, waiting lines.



Of the warmth of campfires,



And the agony of flat tires.







But I am a man who loves his job



And the life I live.







I am a man who works with God,



I cannot succeed without his help,



For you see.







By Bobby Collier

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.