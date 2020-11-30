Menu
Gustavo Sosa
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1941
DIED
November 27, 2020
Gustavo Sosa's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Dec
4
Interment
1:00p.m.
Rosedale Cemetery
350 E Linden Ave, Linden, New Jersey 07036
Funeral services provided by:
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
