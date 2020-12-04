Menu
Guy Clemont
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1945
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
National Cemetery Of The Alleghenies
U.S. Army
Guy Clemont's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Copeland Funeral Home in Coraopolis, PA .

Published by Copeland Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Copeland's Coraopolis
867 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania 15108
Nov
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Copeland's Coraopolis
867 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania 15108
Copeland Funeral Home
