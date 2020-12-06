Menu
Guy Lankford
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1936
DIED
November 29, 2020
Guy Lankford's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Brown Funeral Home in Valley, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Guy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson Brown Funeral Home website.

Published by Johnson Brown Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
We are so sorry for your loss. We will be praying for you and your families in the coming days. Love You
Charlotte and Jimmy Powell
December 1, 2020