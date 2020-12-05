Guyndel Marvin's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Lange Funeral Home in Centerville, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Guyndel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas Lange Funeral Home website.
Published by Thomas Lange Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.