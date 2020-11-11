Amanda Gwen Smith passed away at her home with family at her side on Friday, November 6, 2020 following a short illness. Gwen, as she was known to friends and family, was born on 29 October 1930 in Salt Lake City and named Amanda Gwen Secrest. Her parents divorced very early in her life. She and her mother lived with Grandmother Haselman until her mother remarried. At age 6 Gwen was adopted by her new father, James Ellis Brown, becoming Amanda Gwen Brown. Gwen was big sister to Noel, Virginia and Randall. She graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City.



In May 1951, Gwen married Myron G. Smith, a travelling salesman for ZCMI, officer and pilot in the Utah Air National Guard. In July of 1951 her husband was recalled to active duty in the Air Force, embarking Gwen into the next phase of her life as a military spouse. The couple transferred to George Air Force Base in California where she gave birth to their first child, then to Hill Air Force Base in Utah where her second child was born. They then moved to post war Germany in 1955 to Wiesbaden. Gwen loved to tell the story of that trip and its tribulations - travelling solo almost 5 months behind her husband with two toddlers, ages 6 and 18 months old, and the 18 hour flight across the Atlantic. New duty stations followed every 3 years for a total of ten. Their third child was born while in Annandale, Virginia.



Gwen and Myron loved to travel, taking advantage of their three tours in Germany to vacation in Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Israel, Iran and many other countries. Life as a military spouse entailed many risks and challenges but also an active, structured social life she enjoyed. Myron's last two assignments were as base commander of Tempelhof Air Force Base in West Berlin, Germany and base commander at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. During their tenure at Tempelhof, as the wife of the senior Air Force officer, Gwen regularly hosted social gatherings for counterparts from other military branches, State Department staff, and also counterparts from English and French military and diplomatic staff as well as local German political leaders. She earned accolades for hosting elegant parties with delicious food and entertainment.



After retirement, Gwen and Myron lived in Seattle, Washington, and San Diego, California before moving to North Salt Lake City, Utah. Here they designed and built the home of their dreams. They were happily married for 62 years until Myron's death in 2013. Gwen made and kept lifelong friends. She met regularly with friends from East High School until time took its inevitable toll on the group. Her annual Christmas Eve dinners for the family were always special and fondly remembered by all.



Gwen was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, homemaker, and grandmother. She is survived by her children: Bradley G. Smith (Nancy L. Baldrick), Jeffrey G. Smith, and Darcy G. S. Papenfuss (Timothy), three grandchildren: Cameron M. Papenfuss (Sydney), Colby J. Papenfuss, and Jordan C. Papenfuss, a sister: Virginia Walpole, and a brother Randall Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents James Ellis Brown and Helen Brown, and a brother Noel Brown. She is missed by all. A limited graveside service will be held with family at her request on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bountiful City Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.