Gwendolyn McDaniel
1960 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1960
DIED
December 3, 2020
Gwendolyn McDaniel's passing at the age of 60 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slate Funeral Home Inc in King, NC .

Published by Slate Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, North Carolina 27021
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, North Carolina 27021
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc
