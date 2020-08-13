Jean Packard
1939 - 2020
Our beautiful, feisty, redheaded mother, grandma, great grandma, and friend returned home to her Heavenly Father on August 11, 2020. Gwendolyn Jeneal Spaulding Packard (Jean) was born on April 5, 1939 in Price, Utah. She was the second born in a family of four. She graduated from Ogden High School.
She met the love of her life, a California boy, Elvis look-a-like, Richard Packard, at age 16 and was married by age 17. They made their home in Ogden, Utah and had two wonderful children, Cherrolle Debra (Cherry) and Richard Leonard Jr. (Rick). Jean worked 20 years for McKay Dee Hospital.
Jean had natural auburn hair and full red lips. She was known for her gourmet cooking and pristine gardens. Jean was Team Edward and had a deep passion for Harlequins and Hallmark. She also had a love for Elvis and got to visit Graceland. Fondly nicknamed Nanny Jean, she was a fierce protector of her family but never withheld love, whether deserved or not. She had a way of making anyone feel special and always reached out to the underdog. Jean was also known for her vast collection of frogs and elephants. She was a classy lady, always dressed to the nines and perfectly accessorized. Her signature scent of Pleasures by Estee Lauder will always bring a memory of Jean to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Emma Spaulding, her older brother Marvin, her younger sister Margie, and her dear husband Richard. Surviving are her children Cherry (Michael) Burnett, Rick (Ann) Packard, her sister Mary Neil and her beloved 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A private viewing and service will be held Friday, August 14th at 11:00 AM at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, Utah. The service will be live streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com
at 11 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, attending family is encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to P.A.A.G. in Jeans name, send donations to 2748 Adams Avenue, Ogden, Utah 84403.
The family would like to thank Tender Care Hospice, Lori Gillies and Rob Phelps for their calming care and presence during Jean's hospice care.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.